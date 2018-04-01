Home Cities Hyderabad

More women judges needed in courts: Former Delhi HC Chief Justice G Rohini

In the Supreme Court and High Courts, women judges constitute not more than 10 per cent of the total work force.

Published: 01st April 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice G Rohini (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice G Rohini on Saturday said that women had been facing hurdles despite several legislations for their empowerment in the country. Even the working women, including those placed at higher levels, were facing various problems including sexual harassment, male domination and so on, she added. Addressing a gathering at the two-day All India conference on Judicial Reforms organised jointly by the Bar Association of India and Koka Raghava Rao Law Foundation in the city, Justice Rohini, at a session on “Empowerment of women for strengthening /enforcement of Rule of Law” opined that the women can prove their abilities only if they are given opportunities apart from having legislations for their empowerment. 


In the Supreme Court and High Courts, women judges constitute not more than 10 per cent of the total work force. There is a need to increase the number of women judges in the courts.On occasion, former advocate general P Venu Gopal pointed out that the Bill to provide women reservation in legislative bodies has been kept pending since several years. There is a need to bring in judicial reforms.

