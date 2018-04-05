Looking out for new big bash spot? Head to Hyderabad’s iconic monument

Rahul V Pisharody By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charminar, city’s iconic landmark, is now the newest birthday celebrations spot. Till now, Necklace Road was where youngsters gathered at midnight with birthday cakes to have a ball.Of late, the monument and its vicinity is being restored under the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project and vehicular movement has been restricted.

Fresh tiles are being laid for the pedestrian pathway and floodlights have been arranged for works to be taken up even in the night. This has made ample space available for an open-air party. Stones placed one on top of the other for construction purpose make an excellent table for placing cakes. “Lots of boys have been coming here in the night. Some bring cakes and celebrate birthdays,” a local shopkeeper said. Police are supportive of the initiative and welcome people to utilise the public space. “Not just boys or men, we want everyone to come and enjoy the monument,” says station house officer of Charminar police station K Chandra Sekhar Reddy. “More women should come to Charminar without any fear. We will ensure their security,” he adds.

Meanwhile, with lots of construction material still strewn around, the area also poses a threat to revellers. “When the crowd becomes bigger and we feel the youngsters are crossing their limits, we ask them to leave,” said a policeman on patrolling duty.