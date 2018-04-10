Traffic lessons from Yama and Chitragupta

Tharisma B By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Miyapur junction on Tuesday suddenly turned into a scene from a mythological play. Even before motorists and commuters could gather their wits after spotting none other Yamadharmaraja and his aide Chitragupta. The former and two of his soldiers with swords in their hands approached motorists who were not wearing helmets and admonished them for not following traffic safety rules. They then moved towards cars whose drivers were not buckled to the belt.

The Hyderabadis initially were amused by this naatakbaazi and Lord Yama’s chaste Telugu, but soon enough released the need to follow basic traffic rules to stay safe. The defaulters were given a pamphlet which reminded them of their family waiting for them back home and the need to stay safe while driving.

The little skit with real audience was part of the Rotary Club of Miyapur’s special traffic safety awareness programme. The event which tool place in collaboration with around seven members was titled Buckle Up Hyderabad.The King of Death and his aide wrapped up their traffic lessons by afternoon and headed towards their divine abode.