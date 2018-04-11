TRS corporator’s 'carousing' arouses netizens’ anger

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS corporator from Hayathnagar division of the city, Sama Tirumala Reddy, found himself in an embarrassing situation when a video showing him dancing to the tunes of a loud music played from his car in the middle of the Srisailam-Hyderabad highway went viral on social media.

While his car and those of his followers in the convoy were parked on the road itself, Reddy, along with some outsourcing staff of the GHMC, was caught on camera making merry on the highway and inconveniencing other road users. The video footage of the entire escapade of the corporator and his men went viral on social networking sites. Though it was not clear whether the men were inebriated when they were partying, netizens are fuming at the ruling party leader, saying that he was carousing and creating public nuisance on the highway.

When contacted by Express, the corporator acknowledged the fact that he had indeed danced on the highway itself. “Last week we went to Srisailam to celebrate the birthday of my son-in-law. While we were proceeding to Srisailam, we stopped our vehicles on the ghat road and enjoyed for a while. What is wrong in that? Is there any rule that a corporator should not dance?” he retorted. Reddy claimed that he was shaking a leg to a song composed in praise of the Telangana soil. “I was moving rhythmically to Telangana songs. We also played Bathukamma songs while we were celebrating my son-in-law’s birthday,” he said.The TRS leader, however, asserted that he was not drunk at that time.