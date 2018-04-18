HYDERABAD : Love is wet noses, slobbery kisses and wagging tails. They say a true pet person is someone who spends more on the pet grooming than their own. After all, summer is harsh on these stress busters, loyal friends and unconditional four-legged lovers too and it calls for spa and a hair cut. Here are a few pet grooming places in the city for your pet’s pampering sessions

Summer is here and the soaring heat makes us want to opt for short hair and buzz cuts. Similarly, winters are a chance to sport longer hair and thick beards. While humans feel the need to adapt their grooming methods to the climate, we often tend to forget our four legged friends who are much more sensitive to climates as compared to us.They feel the summer heat and the pinch of the winter cold more thanks to their sensitive skin. And let us not forget that they do not have the luxury of air conditioners or room heaters and actually prefer being outdoors most of the time. In such a scenario, a little grooming can go a long way in helping our furry friends adapt to the weather. Moreover, just like us humans, I’m sure they also feel good to indulge in a nice, relaxing pampering session with fur trimming, brushing, styling, nail clippings, warm baths and to admire themselves in front of the mirror once everything is done.

Little Pet Paradise, Banjara Hills:

Sunanda, founder of Little Pet Paradise, says dogs and cats come in innumerable number of breeds and can’t be treated the same. “Most popular dog breeds in India which are kept as pets are Labrador retrievers, Golden retrievers, German Shepherd, Pug, Spitz, Pomeranian, Lhasa Apso and Shih Tzu to name a few. Hair cut for your dog does not always mean a shave down. It is not advisable to clip a coat of any dog exposing the skin to high temperatures. We have breed specific hair cuts and soothing baths to beat the heat,” she shares about the summer specials for the pets.

They offer professional grooming and boarding services apart from training and behaviour correction.

“I am an internationally certified pet groomer in Hyderabad offering behaviour transformation instead of sedation to groom non-cooperative and aggressive dogs. I am guided by Marcellus Benjamin. Our expertise lies in grooming Bichon Frise, Poodles, Shih Tzu, Lhasa apso and other furry dogs which require high level of skill and expertise. We also do Boo cut for Pomeranian,” she adds about their signature service.She started it with a vision to change the definition of grooming. She wanted to introduce international standards of grooming which include de-shedding, spa treatment, style clips and lot more.Littles Pet Paradise is strictly on appointment. They work from 10 am to 6pm. They also have boarding service for our out station clients, who can board the pet for grooming. “We take up to eight pets per day. Charges are `1,500 to `3,500,” she adds.

Pet-a-rouille, Yapral:

Subha from Pet-a-rouille says their summer special is crew cut. “Crew cuts are basically shortest length left on body of the pet. We are into basic or hygiene grooming. This includes regular bathing, trimming and nail clipping. We also provide spa services to pamper our furry kids,” she informs. The grooming centre was started in 2015 and they take only three pets a day on appointment basis. “Our average pricing is ` 800 and we start from 11 am. It started out as expansion from boarding services we started out in the year 2014,” she informs.

Their spa service includes elaborate oil treatment along with massage, followed by shampoo and conditioning. This is to help them relax and rejuvenate their muscles. “Crew cut is given to long haired breeds like Spitz or German Shepards. It’s important to understand that the hair is also the sunscreen for animals. So unless it’s absolutely necessary one should never shave the pets. Especially breeds like Huskies and St Bernards. That’s why the summer cut or crew cut (as we at Pet-a-touille call it) is the famous hair cut type to help the furry ones cope with the harsh summers,” she explains about their summer special crew cut.

Vet N Pet, Jubilee Hills:

Says, Dr Srinivas Karnati, chief veterinary consultant and MD at Vet N Pet hospital, “Our grooming services include hair trimming, hair clipping, de-matting, zero cut, coat conditioning according to the breeds.”They offer professional bathing, ear cleaning, eye wash, mouth wash, dental cleaning and scaling if necessary, anal gland expression and medicated or anti tick application to the needy dogs/cats.

“”We handle highly tempered and aggressive pets by sedating or tranquilising them to complete the procedures and all the activities are supervised by the vets. Few breeds like Maltees, golden retriever, lasah apso, poodles, toy breeds and pocket breeds require special grooming services to elevate their breed characteristics,” the vet shares the information.

This 23-year-old vet clinic with veterinary doctors focuses more on health and general well-being of the pet than just cosmetic well-being. They started the grooming services since 1995 along with our veterinary hospital. They usually attend three to five grooming cases in a day.

“Our charges depend on the type and the services we provide. On an average it may cost around `1,500. Our timings are 10 am to 8 pm on week days, on Sunday up to 1 pm,” he adds.

Bow Bow Pet Pub, Tirumalgiri, Srinagar Colony:

“Summer hair trimming and aloevera gel bathing are our summer services,” the member of the grooming centre says.They offer medicated bath, anti tick bath, oil aroma bath, complete zero hair cut, stylish hair trimming. Their add on packages are ear cleaning and nail clipping, pad shaving, sanitary trimming and anal gland cleaning, teeth cleaning, brushing and breath freshener. They also have coloring.

“In boarding service, we provide on-time free pick-up and drop, homely atmosphere, healthy food, daily walk and on-demand videos and photos. We have training classes which includes basic obedience training, guard training and weshpering. Each class focuses on creating a system of communication between you and your dog. We give tools to build a strong relationship between dog and the owner. We teach impulse control, so your dog will be able to think before acting. We help improve your dog’s manners at home and in public,” they elaborately explain.

They started their business in 2005 and ventured in to grooming in 2012. They have six to seven dogs and cats walking in and out every day. They are open from 10 am and 7 pm and offer complete grooming at a price range of `1,500 to `2,000.



