HYDERABAD : Hyderabad artist Kappari Kishan’s works are on display at World Art Dubai fair 2018. The event which began today will be on till April 21 at the show hosted by Art Zest Gallery in the skyscraper city. Excited to be a part of this prestigious fair’s fifth edition, he feels that Telangana art will now get a chance to be featured alongside handpicked works of over 400 talented artists from across the world.

Filipino artist Wilfredo and Lebanese artist Alicdan are also taking part, he informed. Kishan who uses acrylic on canvas and specialises in paintings depicting women in plaited hair and Lord Buddha, says that while most artists focus on the facial portraits, he loves to showcase Indian women’s grace and elegance with their long braids, a feature that is integral to the appearance of Telangana women.

About the commercial response for his paintings, he says, “Art enthusiasts love my paintings. At times the sales are quite good enough to earn my bread and butter , but due to the fluctuations in global market there’s always an uncertain risk that keeps hovering around.” His inspiration, he says, is Picasso as “even in his last days he expressed socialism and emotions through his beautiful abstract paintings.”