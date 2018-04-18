HYDERABAD :To celebrate Songkran, Thai New Year, Tim Tai restaurant is offering an array of exotic Thai dishes at the ‘Songkran Thai food festival.‘ What wins your heart is that each dish differs from the other in its composition and texture. There are about 200 attractive Thai dishes exquisitely presented through a la carte services. “There are many restaurants which serve Thai cuisine which is mostly a fusion of food, but the point that makes this promotion stand out is its authenticity. We have brought the best Thai chef from Mumbai who specially curates the dishes with the right amount of spices and tries to bring the authentic Thai flavour to the table,” said Amina Khan the owner of Tim Tai restaurant.

Tim Tai set up a vibrant ambience by welcoming the people with a special mocktail ‘Thai Ice tea and reviving the Thai culture by sprinkling water from the water guns at the entrance. Mangesh Kumar the manager said, “We wanted to celebrate the Thai culture in an authentic way like how tomatoes are splashed in Tomatina festival in Spain, similarly according to the Thai tradition water is sprinkled from the water guns and fresh daisies are given to the people on the Songkran (Thai New year).

There are some appealing highlights from the platter are: Som Tum (Papaya Salad) a unique house salad made with shredded green papaya and boiled shrimps garnished with spicy house dressing sauce, Gyoza (Pot Stickers) which is a lip smacking dish pan-fried Thai pastry filled with a mixture of chopped chicken and vegetables served with homemade spicy sweet sour soy sauce, then arrives on your table the Kaengcheud Tow Hoowoonsen soup with the mild spices which tease your appetite to devour.

The main course wins you with some authentic dishes like steamed rice with Plapow, a dish of basa fish wrapped in banana leaves and served with spicy lime, garlic and chili dipping sauce. To cap the lunch the Coconut Jelly with Mango Cream sauce at the dessert section leaves its trail on your taste buds.

The food can be ordered from Zomato, too. The festival is on till today both for lunch and dinner.