Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury check a book which got published on Thursday during the inaugural function of the CPM state meet in Thrissur | RAMEES M A

HYDERABAD: On the very first day of the 22nd CPM party congress, the stark differences within the top brass tumbled out into the open. Adopting a rigid stance, former general secretary Prakash Karat made it categorically clear that there cannot and should not be any political understanding with the Congress.

Presenting the draft political tactical line before the delegates, Karat made the majority stance clear, saying an alliance with the Congress - a bourgeois party - is not at all possible. Stating that the party will take appropriate measures to unseat the BJP from power during the 2019 elections, Karat reiterated that the Left should not, however, join hands with the Congress for the same.

The senior leader, who enjoys widespread support from the Kerala unit in his fight against general secretary Sitaram Yechury, further pointed out that electoral tactics and political line should be viewed and treated differently.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the Karat camp will support Yechury's bid to continue as general secretary for another term only if he is willing to let go of his alternative political line.

There are unconfirmed reports that Karat further instructed the delegates that Yechury's line need not even be treated as an alternative. It should be considered only as a minority view within the party.

"It seems Yechury is determined to go ahead with his political line, come what may. He seems even ready to go ahead with voting at the party congress on the inkling that he could get an upper hand. Technically, even if he loses, he need not step down," said a CPM state committee member from Kerala.

Yechury, who presented his political line after Karat, stressed on the need to oust the BJP from power. Stating that democracy is in danger, he called for a secular democratic alliance against the BJP.