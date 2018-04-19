HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man from Khairatabad, who harassed his neighbour - a woman software engineer - was convicted by a local court and sentenced to three-days of imprisonment on Wednesday.

Accused Gundaram Ramesh of Khairatabad works as a private employee. For quite some time, he has been following his neighbour, a woman techie, and harassing her. He used to follow her to the office. He even followed her when she was on an official tour to a resort near Shankarpally, said police.

Ramesh followed her to the resort and misbehaved with her in front of her colleagues. He created nuisance by taking her pictures and recording videos on his mobile phone. In the first week of April, while she was on the way to the office, he misbehaved with her by holding her hand in the public on the pretext of talking to her.

He did not change his behaviour despite receiving a warning from the woman's parents. Vexed over the harassment, the techie approached the Hyderabad SHE teams seeking help, following which Ramesh was caught.

"Ramesh admitted his guilt to harass the techie and following her to her office. A case under section 70 (c) of City Police Act and produced him in a local court. The court convicted and sentenced him to three-days jail," said SHE Teams ACP D Kavitha.