Speculations were rife whether the decision to quit had anything to do with the verdict which was delivered by Special NIA judge Ravindra Reddy. | ANI File Photo

HYDERABAD: Judge K Ravinder Reddy, who recently pronounced the verdict in the Mecca Masjid bomb blast case acquitting five accused including former RSS activist Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Assemanand, and turned in his resignation within the next few hours, has resumed his duties at the criminal courts complex in Nampally on Thursday.

It is learnt that his resignation was turned down for not serving the 3-month notice. However, his retirement is due in June.

Reddy is the 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge cum the 18th additional chief Judge at Nampally criminal courts. In his resignation letter, he cited "personal reasons" for his decision. He urged that his resignation be accepted and proceeded on leave for 15 days. Speculations were rife whether his decision to quit had anything to do with the verdict he delivered.

However, three days after his startling decision, it has come to light that the resignation was not accepted by the Acting Chief Justice of the Hyderabad High Court Ramesh Ranganathan. His 15-days leave request too has been rejected.

Security in and around the court complex has been beefed up on Thursday and no one is being allowed near the court of 4th AMSJ on the ground floor.

Police had beefed up security in and around the Judge's residence at Prashanth Nagar in SBH Bank Colony in Uppal soon after Monday's judgment. A sub-inspector and a home guard were stationed outside the residence, while a few Armed Reserve constables were present inside the compound. While Reddy's residence has been thronged by visitors since his resignation, he has been staying away from the media glare.

In the wake of a special NIA court's verdict acquitting five accused in the Mecca Masjid bomb blast case of 2007, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and religious leaders will call on Governor ESL Narasimhan. It is learnt that senior Owaisi would appeal the Governor to order a re-investigation into the blast case by the state police. Owaisi on Wednesday night had come down heavily on lapses in NIA's investigation and choice of its public prosecutor as deliberate measures to weaken the case which eventually didn't stand in the court of Law.​