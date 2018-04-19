HYDERABAD: The CPM issued a clarion call to mobilise all secular and democratic forces to dethrone the BJP government at the Centre as its 22nd Party Congress, which began here on Wednesday, insisted on a policy alternative to take on the multifold challenges raised by Hindutva communal forces.

The national meet is touted as one of the most critical ones in its history as it happens at a time when the party is going through turbulent times due to electoral setbacks and a rift within the central leadership over joining hands with the Congress. Inaugurating it, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury underlined the need to strengthen the party's independent moves while further cementing unity among Left forces. Yechury emphasised the need to forge unity between Left and democratic forces, which, he said, only can provide a policy alternative to the challenges ahead.

"The current BJP Government, whose reins are controlled by the RSS, is pursuing policies that have imposed unprecedented miseries on the people while grievously threatening the unity and integrity of the social fabric," said Yechury. He also unleashed a scathing attack on the BJP in connection with the Kathua and Unnao incidents. Terming the chilling rapes as dehumanisation of society, Yechury termed it shameful to see rape being used as weapon for communal polarisation. Such challenges should be confronted with urgency, and resisted and

defeated in the interests of the masses in order to safeguard the Indian republic, he said.

Yechury, backed by the West Bengal faction, has been pitching for an understanding with secular democratic forces including the Congress while the Prakash Karat camp, greatly supported by the Kerala CPM, is against an alliance with the grand old party. Yechury's draft political tactical line, voted out at the central committee meet, still has takers in the party and it gives him enough confidence to present an alternative line right after Karat's official draft political line.

Yechury, in his inaugural speech, also referred to the spawning of neo-liberal policies, sharpening of communal polarisation, assaults on institutions of parliamentary democracy while reducing India to the status of only a junior partner and mere subordinate ally kowtowing to US Imperialism. Because the Left champions the interests of the common man and spearheads his struggles, it becomes the principal

target of communal forces, Yechury opined.

The CPM general secretary pointed out the Left alone is capable of coming up with a policy alternative. "The Left has been the target of both reactionary forces and communal combine," he added. In an apparent move to give more thrust to his alternative political line, Yechury referred to the electoral setback in Tripura and the manner in which the party is being targeted in West Bengal and Kerala by RSS-BJP forces. Noticeably, Yechury did not mention a word against the Congress even while attacking the BJP for its neo-liberal policies.

CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Forward Bloc senior leader G R Sivashankaran, RSP Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya and SUCI senior leader Ashish Bhattacharya spoke on the occasion. Presiding over the meet, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar opined the four-year Modi rule has been following the RSS-advocated fascist path. The CPM should devise electoral tactics aimed at

unseating the BJP and RSS from power, he added.

In the morning, senior leader Mallu Swarajyam hoisted the flag at the Khagen Das Sukomal Sen Manch, marking the beginning of the Party Congress. A presidium led by Sarkar will control the proceedings during the five-day meeting.