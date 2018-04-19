HYDERABAD: A labourer from Mothkur village who stalked and sexually abused a minor girl in her school premises has been sentenced for two years of simple imprisonment and directed to pay Rs 7,000 penalty by the First Additional District and Sessions Judge Court on Wednesday. On November 4, 2014, one B Shyamala from Kanchanpally village complained that Kandukuri Yakaswamy (26), a labourer from the same village had sexually abused her daughter (14) when she was at her school on October 29, 2014.

The accused was harassing her and on the day of the offence, he went to the girl’s school and forced her to marry him, caught her hand and abused her. A case was booked against Yakaswamy under sections 354 (D) and 506 of IPC and section 12 of POCSO Act. He was arrested on November 13 and produced before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Ramannapet, and a chargesheet was filed four days after his arrest. Considering it as a grave offence, the court transferred the case to the First Additional District and Sessions Judge Court at Nalgonda.

The trial started in February 2015 and on Wednesday, the court convicted the accused of all the charges framed against him. “The court after examining the evidence has convicted accused Yakaswamy of the offence on Wednesday. The accused is ordered to undergo simple imprisonment of six months and pay Rs 1,000 fine under section 354 (D) of IPC, imprisonment for six months and penalty of Rs 1,000 under section 506 of IPC, and also imprisonment for one year and penalty of Rs 5,000 under section 12 of POCSO Act,” said Bhongir DCP E Ramchandra Reddy.