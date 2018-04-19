PEDDAPALLI: A 30-year-old widow was allegedly raped by Singareni employee and Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS) member Sunkari Pratap after threatening to kill her five-year-old daughter. The victim was taken to various pilgrim places like Kondagattu, Vemulawada, Dharmapuri and Bhadrachalam temple towns and allegedly sexually exploited for 20 days in the temple cottages. The victim is now pregnant.

According to High Court advocate PV Nagamani, who was dealing with the victim’s case, the woman hails from Gopalpur village. Her husband died due to illness and since then, she has been residing with her mother. For the last three months, Pratap had been harassing the woman to marry him and demanded sexual favours from her, failing which he threatened to kill her daughter. On February 20, the accused allegedly forcefully took her away in a car to various temples where she was allegedly sexually exploited in the temple cottage rooms.

On March 8, he left her at his friend’s house in Godavarikhani. Later, the woman went to Pratap’s residence to seek justice, when his two sons Kiran and Kishore threatened to kill her and her daughter. The woman then lodged a complaint on March 17, but allegedly SI U Upender Rao didn’t take her complaint. He called her after three days and forced to take back the petition by accepting the `3 lakh by the accused, failing which the SI threatened to register illegal cases against the woman.

A few days later, the SI got transferred and the new SI Mahender too did not take any action into her complaint, she alleged. On April 9, she went to Godavarikhani ACP Rakshitha K Murthy, but there was no response in her favour there also. Later, she approached HC & also wrote to CM KCR.