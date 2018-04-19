HYDERABAD: After being trolled by a section of Pawan Kalyan's fans on social media, actor Sri Reddy launched a scathing attack on him using choicest expletives, and proceeded to make an offensive gesture too. Her words have sparked intense debate among those in the industry.

Pawan Kalyan's brother and actor-producer Naga Babu believe this to be a politically motivated attack. "There is a political conspiracy behind this. I'm well-informed about who is involved in this defamation of my brother. We know how to respond to such issues and we are mentally strong enough to tolerate them. As these people cannot face us directly, they have resorted to such things. Please do not test our patience," he warned.

The actor-turned-producer also expressed his belief that Pawan Kalyan hasn't done anything wrong in his life and that he has the guts and

humility to accept mistakes. "He is the sort to accept his mistakes in public. He never urges his fans and family members to react to such statements; in fact, he simply ignores them," Naga Babu said.

Expressing his disappointment over what he perceived to be an attempt to malign Pawan Kalyan's image, Pawan Kalyan's brother asked, "Who gave them the right to breach his privacy? Who are they to target him personally? He will teach them all a lesson soon.” He also requested media to put an end to this debate. “Before coming to this press meet, I discussed the issue with my mother and asked for her

reaction. She laughed out loud and told me to put an end to this issue and forgive this girl. Let's end this now,” he said.