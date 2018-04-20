HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old woman from Shamshabad registered a complaint with the RGIA police for being allegedly raped, cheated and illegally confined by her boyfriend.

RGIA sub-inspector Shiva Kumar said "The woman alleged T Mahesh, the boyfriend, promised to marry her but was postponing the issue for a long time. She also alleged rape and wrongful confinement by him.

The victim (20), a resident of Satamrai was in a relationship with one T Mahesh alias Yesu (25) from her neighbourhood. About a year ago, the duo left their homes to get married. Since then, they were living in a rented house at Palamakula village in Shamshabad.

Mahesh used to work as a delivery boy for a mineral water manufacturing company, while the victim used to stay at the house.

For the last one year, though the victim was constantly asking Mahesh to marry her, he was postponing it. He also allegedly used to lock the house when he goes to work in the morning and illegally confined her.

The victim escaped from the house and lodged a complaint with the RGIA police on Thursday. Based on that, a case has been registered against Mahesh on charges of rape, cheating and also wrongful confinement. She has been sent for medical examination, and a team is searching for the absconding accused." The RGIA police have formed a team and are searching for the absconding accused.