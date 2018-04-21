HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the ongoing fresh probe into the sensational rape and murder case of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera in 2007, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as to why it has not examined the hostel students who were present on the day of the incident.

When the heinous crime took place, there were about 100 students in the hostel and the reason that they were not aware of the incident was because of fear. In such cases there was a need to take immediate steps in accordance with the situation. Else there was scope of losing ‘faith’ if there were any lapses in the case investigation, the bench cautioned the SIT.

The bench was dealing with petitions filed separately by Syed Iqbal Basha and Shamshad Begum, parents of Ayesha, and prof Rama S Melkote and two others. The government earlier constituted the SIT headed by Visakhapatnam range DIG Ch Srikanth, and DSPs D Himavathi, Sreelakshmi and Inspector Saheerunnissa Begum of Nunna police station, Krishna district as its members.