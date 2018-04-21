HYDERABAD: Supporters of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan shouted slogans against media and damaged an outside broadcasting (OB) van after the power star alleged that a certain section of media was trying to malign his mother.

The actor alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son N Lokesh were behind the campaign in which certain regional news channels were airing bulletins that showed Sri Reddy abusing his 70-year-old mother. Soon after he started to hold discussions, his supporters and fans thronged the Film Chamber shouting slogans to ‘ban media’ and ‘we are with PK’ among others.

Matters took an ugly turn after a group of supporters went out of the complex and damaged an OB van by breaking the windshield of the car with a stone. “There are practices being taken up by them (media, Sri Reddy, and Ram Gopal Verma) to squash his political ambitions. What was the need to loop Sri Reddys’ abuse on those channels?” fumed S Chakravarthy, a supporter who came from Nizampet.

The actor said that he would be filing defamation cases against stake holders of those media houses and also appealed to his supporters not to indulge in violent acts. Meanwhile, Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said he would hold a meeting with senior police officials to discuss various issues connected with Telugu film industry.