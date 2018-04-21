HYDERABAD: Consumer financial services company Synchrony, doing business in Hyderabad for more than two decades, has announced that it will now provide consumer financing for Mahindra’s power sports division in the US with promotional financing options for new and used power sports vehicles and accessories, including the brand new ROXOR side-by-side off-road vehicle. Dealers will have access to a variety of Synchrony’s financial tools, including our Installment Loan Estimator which can help consumers with financing decisions.

“We will be working with Mahindra and their dealers to drive sales of the company’s new power sports vehicles, such as the ROXOR,” said Neeraj Mehta, CEO, Synchrony Payment Solutions. The company has about 25 years of experience in financing for the power sports industry, he said.

“As we enter the U.S. market, Synchrony will play an important role in helping to grow sales of Mahindra’s power sports vehicles and accessories,” said Luc de Gaspe Beaubien, Vice President of Sales and Service, Mahindra Vehicle Sales and Service. Synchrony has also been doing business in Hyderabad for more than two decades and was one of the first companies to bring Contact Center operations and Analytics to India.