HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis should keep a watch if they are planning to step out, that is what even the colour code for heat waves for most parts of Hyderabad says.

As per the IMD, there are four colour codes for temperatures depending upon the severity - Green(no warning), Yellow(watch - be updated), Orange(alert - be prepared) and Red(warning - take action). As per this coding, most parts of the city fell in the Yellow colour category.

The city continued to experience soaring temperatures as the maximum temperature recorded in the city on Saturday was 42.9 degree Celsius in Patancheru, followed by 42.6 degree Celsius in Madhapur, 42.3 degree Celsius in Malkajgiri, Kukatpally and Quthbullapur, 42 degree Celsius ion Secunderabad and Charminar.

In most other parts of the city including Musheerabad, Bandlaguda, Bahadurpura, Golkonda, Amberpet, Himayatmnagar, Asifnagar, Rajednranagar, Ameerpet, Nampally, Saidabad, Saroornagar and Alwal, the maximum temperatures were recorded above 42 degree Celsius.

India Meteorological Department(IMD) issued heat wave warning for two days, Sunday and Monday for nine districts. IMD said that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at some parts in the districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Jagityal, Mancherial, Pedapalli, Karimnagar and Warangal, on the two days.

As per the IMD data, on Saturday the highest temperature in state was recorded at 43.4 degree Celsius in Mahbubnagar, which was 3.8 degree Celsius above normal. Maximum temperatures were recorded above 40 degree Celsius across the state.

Maximum temperatures were recorded above 42 degree Celsius in many parts of Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nirmal, Asifabad, Warangal, Sangareddy, Mahbubabad, Pedapalli, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Nalgonda, Yadadri and Warangal.

The IMD also warned that thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur on Sunday, at isolated places in the districts of Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Jayasankar-Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Pedapalli and Warangal.