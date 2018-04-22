HYDERABAD: Even as the country is reeling under the gang-rapes of girls in Kathua and Unnao, another alleged case of sexual violence against a mentally disabled girl was reported in the city.

What's more shocking, it's alleged that the harasser was none other than her father. While the mother of the child, Rahima (name changed) claims that the father has been involved and reported the same to police on Thursday, the Jawahar Nagar Police, though charged him under Sec 366 (kidnap) and Sec 376 (rape), has not arrested him.

The police stated that inquiry is still underway and no offence has been found yet. According to VV Chalapathi, inspector Jawahar Nagar PS, based on the 22-year-old's narration of events, where she stated that she was given a sedative and then assaulted, they filed cases against the father and his friend.

However, when they checked his call records and location, they found no evidence and let him off for the time being. They recorded the victim's statement. However, her medical report is still awaited. "We also sought for a short medical statement, which could help us determine the truth of the case to some extent, but that didn't work out," added inspector Chalapathi.

The victim talked about her father and his friend assaulting her in a car. We checked her father's call records and also his location details.

The police took him into custody for questioning on Thursday. There was not enough evidence, hence we had to let him go, added the inspector.

Further investigation is being carried out. Here the question arises about why the prime accused was not arrested. While the police say that no case was found, a legal expert who has been dealing with cases related to attrocities against women and children said that, as per the procedure, he can be considered as the prime suspect and further investigation should be done to prove that he did the act.

"If the girl is mentally disabled and if recording her statement was a hassle, they could have used the help of a special educator. However, if they think that her narration of events is not strong enough, they can put a condition on the suspect and monitor him, while they investigate. He need not necessarily be arrested," explained the legal expert.

Mother's dismay

The girl's parents were separated four months ago, after the husband started having an extra marital affair through which he also now has a child, while he is still married. The couple has five daughters and the husband has always been abusive, said Rahima, victim's mother. Her daughter(victim) could recall all the events in detail only two days later. She has difficulty in speaking clearly, she added.

According to Rahima, around three days ago the husband said that he would like to see his second daughter, who is mentally unstable.

Hesitantly, she agreed and let her go. A day later, the girl woke up with her clothes scattered and partially naked, outside her brother-in-law's house, which is close to her grandmother's where they have been staying for the last four months. While the family was shocked to see her in the condition and tried to find out what happened to her, she opened up only two days later.

"She started to hold her stomach and screamed that it hurts. She was also bleeding from her vagina. At this point, we asked her, and she recalled the events of the day, when her father lured her and offered her a drink, which left her unconscious," explained Rahima.

She could hear sounds, but had no sensation or understanding of what was happening, she added.

Rahima also alleged that her husband is a smart man who is capable of covering up evidence. "I had to face a lot of troubles because of him. In fact, when this daughter was born, he threatened to throw her away as her face was disoriented. I have always lived in the fear that he would do something to all my children," she shared, breaking down.

That was when they went to lodge a complaint with Jawahar Nagar Police Station. Police sent her to Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment, and are awaiting the results. The family is trying to approach the local Sakhi centre for help.