HYDERABAD: A fire broke out at the outdoor substation office of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TSSPDCL) located near chief minister's camp office at Somajiguda on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 1 pm, in the section's office on the first floor of the building where old records and plastic cases of electricity reading metres were dumped. An electric short-circuit due to the bites of rodents is believed to have caused the fire.

There were only a few employees working on the ground floor and none were injured neither were any losses claimed by the department.

Incidentally, with the VVIP movement in that area owing to the visit of Chief Minister of Kerala, a fire tender was stationed at Paryatak Bhavan doused the flames within minutes.

"The damage could have been manifold if the fire tender were not present here at the time. There was very few personnel who were present at the time of the incident and there were no damages," said Parvateshwar Rao, Assistant Engineer of the Sub Station.

Three people rescued from residential fire

In what could have led to a fatal accident, a fire broke out at a residence in Banjara Hills locking up a senior-citizen inside.

The fire accident which was the result of an electric short circuit that led to the gas cylinder in the house to blast, immediately spread like a wildfire engulfing the two-floor house with smoke.

Three people were present in the house when the fire broke out at about 12 a.m on Sunday. All of the three were rescued from the house by the Fire Service department. "Due to the smoke, the doors of the house got locked. We had to rescue the three from inside the home," said D Mohan Rao, SFO, Film Nagar.

Md Sajid, the 65-year-old and owner of the house suffered minor injuries due to the accident. Two other tenants in the house were also rescued, informed officials.

Meanwhile, a neighbour of Md Sajid suffered leg fracture after hearing the blasts, panicked, and ran out of the house. The owner of the residence claimed a loss of value `2 lakh.