HYDERABAD: THE Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will now strengthen its sanitation system by taking up decentralised composting in all gated communities and residential welfare colonies in the city. A circular on the same will be issued to the gated communities in the 30 circles of Greater Hyderabad. The compost generated can be used as a natural fertiliser in gardens.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all the gated communities, residential colonies and institutions with over 5,000 square area, have to ensure segregation of waste at source by generators. Also, the bio-degradable waste (wet waste such as food, vegetable, leaf and flower litter waste) has to be processed, treated and disposed off through composting or bio-methanation within the premises to achieve zero waste management.

In order to encourage citizens on community and households composting, the Uppal circle has started composting the circle office- generated garden waste in the office backyard. They have also started backyard gardening with the compost yield. The civic body has also started issuing circular to the gated communities and institutions.

What is waste composting?

The method involved in waste composting machines, whose capacity is scalable, works on thermophilic micro-organisms process. The composter does not require human intervention and breaks down the complex biodegradable waste into simpler forms. Details on methods of composting is available on www.ghmc.gov.in

Czech colony practicies composting

Communities which are practicing community composting within their premises include Czech Colony in Sanathnagar

Khairtabad circle has procured waste-tocompost machine for composting wet waste from Bhor industries