HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old female B.Tech student allegedly claimed the life of a poor man, who was sleeping on a footpath, as she rammed her car into the pavement.

The incident took place at Kushaiguda bus depot here late on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Ashok, who was a cobbler and living on the Kushaiguda footpath for several days.

According to police, four B Tech students of Sri Nidhi Engineering College, located on the outskirts of the city, were proceeding towards Tarnaka from AS Rao Nagar last night, after partying with their friends.

The girl student, who is said to be local police inspector's daughter, was driving her Skoda car in a drunken condition. When the vehicle reached DAE colony, she lost control over steering and rammed the car into the pavement where Ashok was sleeping. The victim died on the spot.

The locals immediately informed to 108 medical emergency staff and police.

Cops visited the place and shifted the students to a women police station. Police registered cases under section 304 (Negligence driving causing death) of IPC.

The detained were later taken to hospital for testing them whether they had consumed alcohol.