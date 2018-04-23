HYDERABAD: As Madhapur, located at the core of Hitech City, develops with each passing day, lies neglected is the Durgam Cheruvu which has turned into a stinking mess due to dumping of sewage water and garbage.

The lake which was once blue and scenic, is now algae-ridden and emits a foul smell. The sewerage treatment plant which was established about a decade ago is in shambles and gathers dust due to its non-maintenance.

Pipelines letting out sewage close

to the Rangalal Kunta lake in

Nanakramguda

With State Government deciding to revive the glory of the lake and transform it into a tourist spot and improve the water quality of the lake, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to upgrade the existing 5 million litres per day (MLD) STP to 12 MLD STP with preferable moving-bed biofilm reactor (MBBR) technology.

The Water Board has decided to take up the help of consultancy services for preparation of a detailed project report for upgradation of the STP for Durgam Cheruvu. It plans to use suitable technology using existing structures with alterations including construction of new intake well with civil, electrical, mechanical and instrumentation requirements to maintain hydrology of the lake and minimum water level of the lake during summer season.

HMWS&SB officials said that Board wanted to improve the water quality in the Durgam Cheruvu lake which got polluted over the years. Once one of the largest lakes in the Cyberabad area, the lake now has stagnating garbage, and is covered with water hyacinth.