HYDERABAD: A heated argument over parking fee for a car at a cinema theatre in Vikarabad led to the death of its manager. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Sunday at Cinemax theatre when one Raja Vardhan Reddy picked an argument with the parking boy. Reddy was not willing to pay Rs 30 for his car and paid only Rs 20 which is the parking fee for a two-wheeler. He even allegedly threatened the boy.

When theatre manager Yarlagadda Raghavendra Rao was informed about it, Rao told Reddy that he would not be allowed to park his car if he was not willing to pay the prescribed fee. An enraged Reddy punched Rao on his stomach and head. The 56-year-old Rao ran for safety to a nearby petrol pump and tried to call the theatre owner over phone but collapsed. He was shifted to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him "brought dead".

Basing on a complaint from the theatre staff, Vikarabad police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem examination. It is learnt that Reddy was detained by the police and he confessed to assaulting the manager.