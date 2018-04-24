HYDERABAD:The 1.1-km pending Kandlakoi Interchange of Outer Ring Road (ORR) on National Highway 44 near Medchal will be finally opened to vehicular movement from April 30.

With the completion of the stretch, the entire 158-km ORR will be opened for vehicular movement. This will also prevent 3 km detour route and reduce travel time. The stretch was completed at an estimated cost of `125 crore

The interchange which was to be completed in 2010 could not be completed due to status-quo order of Supreme Court, and the work was suspended from 2010 to 2015. Thereafter, based on Supreme Court's directions, the work was restarted in 2016.

Though the work was to be completed in 2016, it got delayed due to shifting of utilities, delay in permission from National Highways as well as delay from the contractor as he could not mobilise necessary resources and funds on time. Notices were slapped on the consortium contractor.

The option of terminating the contract and re-tendering for the balance work was also examined. The issues related to this option were substantial increase in cost in balance work, time required to complete the procurement process etc.

The components of work at Kandlakoi Interchange comprised of three major structures, out of which two are located on the National Highway 44 (Nagpur Highway).

The consent for diversion of traffic on diversion route was given by NHAI in February 2017. There after work on the two grade-separated structures have been taken up after shifting the electrical lines, laying the diversion road and obtaining necessary approvals.

Farmers approve Uppal Bhagath final layout

Farmers of Uppal Bhagath on Monday approved the final layout of the agricultural lands acquired by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Around 12 years ago, HMDA acquired 733 acre of agricultural lands and was developed into a layout with civic amenities. Registration was done free of cost.