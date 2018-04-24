HYDERABAD: A stomach-churning video of rats feeding on food at a canteen near to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, drew strong reactions on social media after it went viral.

In the video uploaded by Majlis Bachao Thereek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan, four rats were were seen nibbling from a bowl in the canteen. Two more rats were seen scurrying inside. His tweet prompted action from the airport team and Police.

The canteen which reportedly serves cab drivers, is outsourced to private companies and is located away from the airport's main building, said RGIA employees.

A few hours after Khan tweeted the video, RGIA Police tweeted stating they rushed to the spot and instructed canteen owner to keep it clean.

Hyderabad International Airport tweeted, "The canteen operator has already initiated actions like increasing pest control measures and also initiated infrastructural changes to protect the kitchen from pests". It was added that their team will also monitor the kitchen and canteen hygiene on daily basis.

One of the twitter user (@miramjadalik) tweeted "Whose duty it is to inspect the canteen? what are the food safety inspectors doing? Concerned department should have cancelled the license of that canteen? Mr. @KTRTRS do we have enough food safety staff in the department ?".