HYDERABAD:One of the many problems that people working in the IT corridor face is hour-long traffic jams. Peak hours or not, they are often stuck on the roads for hours together. With more and more people opting to travel by cars, and cabs, especially during summer, the situation is likely to get worse.

Those working in the IT Corridor have urged for construction of more pedestrian ways, installation of pelican signals and disallow people to park vehicles in the vicinity of their companies as it creates bottle necks on the roads.

Syed Mohammed Diwan, who works in an multi-national company said, "Free-lefts are always blocked either by autos or by motorcycles. An entire stretch of traffic has halt because of this. RTC buses that ply in the area stop in the middle of the road. As a result, the vehicles behind it, too is led to a halt."

He added that the ongoing construction of a flyover and an underpass, has blocked the pedestrian ways, including the one near to the bio-diversity junction. He suggested that if more people car pool and use public transport, these issues can be resolved.

Another techie, T Sreedhar said, "Many motorists ride on the pavements. At Wipro junction, the footpaths are wider, but you can see autos and bikes getting on them to reach the signal and to avoid traffic. It has also become a habit to block the free-lefts, which causes severe pain to wait at a signal."Heated exchange of abuses is also common because of this, he added.

The Cyberabad Police, to address these traffic woes in a strategic manner, have started taking suggestions from techies and others.

Most of the suggestions are for creating pedestrian pathways, said Kukatpally traffic ACP, Jayaram. "Till now, the suggestions we received are about creating more pedestrian ways in the IT Corridor, clearing the irregular parking near the companies that cause severe traffic jams and also to install the pelican signals for safer crossing on the roads. The council will take the necessary steps in resolving them."

A Traffic Advisory Council (TAC) was recently set up at the Gachibowli traffic police station with members from the traffic wing, NGOs, members from the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, GHMC, and also techies and traffic volunteers.

‘Meetings will be held to discuss traffic issues’

The TAC will hold meetings twice a month and discuss possible ideas and plans which can help address the traffic issue in the area.

The first TAC meeting has already been held and the traffic police feel that this is essential and are planning to start the same at all the remaining eight traffic police stations that fall under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate -- Alwal, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Miyapur, Rajendranagar and RGI Airport. Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar said that councils will be set up in other traffic police stations in another month.

"People of each jurisdiction will have different issues related to traffic. By involving the different stakeholders, and also by interacting with the police, public will also understand our," added the DCP. He urged public to give suggestions in improving the current traffic conditions.