HYDERABAD:A fresh case has been registered against suspended HMDA planning director K Purushotham Reddy for misusing his powers in giving layout permission and obtaining four plots of a total extent of 1266 square yards from real estate businessman.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials booked him based on a complaint received from one TP Reddy, GRR Developers alleging that Purushotham Reddy has given layout permission to them by taking four open plots to an extent of 1266 square yards at a cheaper price.

"Purushotham Reddy demanded sale of four plots at the total cost of `25.32 lakh instead of total actual prevailing market cost of Rs 44.31 lakh, benefiting him an amount of Rs 18.99 lakh. Purushotham Reddy only paid Rs 20 lakh from his ill gotten money and kept the balance payment and registration pending for keeping the transaction concealed,'' complainant T P Reddy said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, the agency registered criminal misconduct under provision of prevention of corruption Act, 1988 on Purushotham Reddy for abusing his official position and obtaining pecuniary advantage to himself.

The ACB officials said that Purushotham Reddy who is in judicial custody in the earlier case was produced before the court in the case on Prisoner transit warrant and court remanded him to judicial custody till May 1.

The amount was paid by Purushotham Reddy Rs 20 lakh as advance from his ill gotten money was handed over to the investigation agency by the complainant and the same is being deposited in the court as case property. The agency filed a requisition before the court for grant police custody of accused for two days for interrogation and investigation.

The ACB officials are also requested the public of there are any such instances of acquiring of any property by putting pressure for less consideration from any builder, real estate company by any employee of HMDA or any other department staff, to complain on toll free number of ACB 1064 for taking action.