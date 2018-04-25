HYDERABAD:Police on Tuesday booked the management of Up-the Lounge bar and shut it down for public use after it was found that it served alcohol to clients below 21 years of age. The move comes a day after four college girls, who left after a party at the bar, ran their car over a cobbler sleeping on the footpath and killed him.

Officials from the State Excise Department and Kushaiguda police station sealed the bar. The Excise Department has also registered a case against the bar under Section 188 of the IPC, Section 36 of the Excise Act and Section 21/26 of City Police Act. The bar management was unavailable for a comment.

Police had claimed that only one of the four girls, not the driver, was drunk. She had blood alcohol content level touching 130 mg/ml. Not being older than 21 years, the bar in question should not have served her alcohol, which led to the action on Tuesday. Police have registered a case under section 304A( Causing death by negligence), 337(Causing hurt by act endangering life) and 427(Mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code against the girl who was driving the car. Other three have been let off.

Soon after the accident, allegations of a cover-up started doing the rounds on social media as one of the four females involved in the accident was the daughter of a police officer -- the only drunk passenger in the car. It was alleged that the car was driven by the officer's daughter and the police had swapped the driver to protect their colleagues child.

"This is not true,"" said K Chandra Sekhar, circle inspector with Kushaiguda police station. "We have cross checked the CCTV footage from the bar with eyewitness accounts. The eyewitnesses have identified the accused as the one behind the wheels at the time of the accident," he added. "The accused have claimed that a dog came in their way, but instead of applying the break she pressed the accelerator by mistake."

The Skoda sedan will now be inspected by a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) from Regional Transport Office, Uppal. "We are yet to ascertain the vehicle speed at the time of the accident. The MVI will examine the damages and assess the speed and cause of the accident in a couple of days," said Sekhar.

Meanwhile, police officials who checked visuals from cameras at the bar have found that the girls had shown some ID cards while entering UP-the roof top lounge. However, the Excise Department is yet to officially ascertain if the girls were below the legal age to drink. Based on preliminary reports of police, the department has shut down the bar. The Excise department's Rangareddy deputy commissioner Yaseen Qureshi said they had written to the police inquiring the age of the girls under question. It has been learnt that the officials saw the Aadhaar cards of two of the students who entered the bar.

As a result of the accident, officials are now planning to intensify the drive against underage drinking. Excise Department officials are recommending suspension of bar licenses for any establishment found violating the norms. "We have closed the bar in question based on preliminary information and cases have been registered against the salesman and licensee. I have recommended the bar licence to be cancelled. Rangareddy Excise deputy commissioner will take a decision on it. According to information we received, they served liquor to people below 21-years," said Malkajgiri Excise superintendent K Pradeep Rao.

2016: 4.9 lakh people died in road accidents

Official statistics say 1,50,785 persons were killed and 4,94,624 injured in road traffic crashes in India in 2016. However, this is probably an underestimate for injuries, as not all injuries are reported

19 Indians die daily due to drunk driving

A study conducted over two years by American researchers and the Rajasthan cops found that 19 Indians die daily due to drunk driving