HYDERABAD:Air pollution levels shot up in Patancheru because of the fire accident in a rubber company here on the wee hours of Tuesday. After the accident the Telangana State Pollution Control Board(TSPCB) installed air pollution monitoring unit in the area. It was found that in a span of eight hours the Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter(RSPM) level in the air increased to as much as 263 micrograms per meter cube(ug/m3). Usually, RSPM is recorded below 200 ug/m3 even in most polluted industrial areas of Hyderabad.

Ideally, RSPM value should not exceed 100ug/m3 in 24 hours, as per the ambient air standards set by Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB). RSPM are small particles, which can be combination of various pollutants, suspended in air and having a diameter of 10 micrometers or less, as a result of which they can be inhaled by humans causing respiratory problems.

As per the TSPCB observations, the Sulphur dioxide(SO2) levels also shot up in the air to 109ug/m3 against the CPCB standard of 80 ug/m3. SO2 levels in the air are usually recorded to be less than 10 ug/m3 in most parts of the city and even in Bollaram industrial area, which has one of the highest SO2 levels in the city it is usually recorded around 30-35 ug/m3, which gives an idea of the magnitude of SO2 pollution in Patancheru due to burning of rubber in the fire accident. Similarly, Nitrogen Oxide(NOx) was recorded to be 85 ug/m3. Usually, NOx is recorded to be less than 40 ug/m3 in most parts of the city and even in industrial areas it is recorded between 50-70 ug/m3.