HYDERABAD:All the Hyderabadis out there who devotedly follow fashion designers, here is something to be proud of- Shravan Kumar Ramaswamy, the Hyderabadi designer renowned for crafting garments with rich variety of handlooms across India and abroad, is the first Indian designer to be selected for the prestigious Cornell University’s Nixon distinguished speaker’s series. Shravan has been emphasising on handloom clothing since the very beginning of his career. “I think handlooms has got our tradition, our culture, our being, our ethnicity, handloom is India”, he says.

His research-oriented designs and his unconventional choice of fabric is perhaps what makes him adequately distinguished to speak at the Nixon series. Talking about his speech, he says “I am going to talk about textiles and handlooms of India”. 50 scholar students from Cornell University have been coming to this designer to learn about Indian fabrics and textiles every year, since past three years. On the 1st of May, he will be presenting a line of clothing and speaking about his designs to a crowd of over 1000 audience at the university. “It’s 23 years I have been insisting on handlooms. Today I am happily able to submit my garments and the whole capsule at this speaker series”.

Followed by the talk, will be a runway show with a wide spectrum of diverse Indian garments that will include khadi and patola at showcase, after which he has got a Lakme fashion week lined up in New York. Right after he is back from the university, this true-blue fashionista is up for a fashion tour around the world. On his love for handloom, he continues “It is all about the way hands shuttle work. Handlooms have a heart and mouth to feed”.