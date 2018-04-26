HYDERABAD: A man who allegedly drugged and raped his mentally disabled 22-year-old daughter was arrested by the Jawaharnagar police on Tuesday.

The arrest followed medical reports from Gandhi Hospital confirming the rape of the girl. "We also recorded the girl's statement. Since the girl's father is the prime accused, he was arrested and produced in court. We are awaiting reports from the forensic sciences laboratory," said VV Chalapathi, Jawahar Nagar police inspector. A case under Section 366 (kidnap) and Section 376 (rape) was registered last Thursday. TNIE had questioned the police why the accused was not arrested though a case was registered against him basing on the victim's complaint.

The father is currently in police custody. The mother, who had earlier spoken with Express, said that her daughter was disabled and the level or type of disability was not clear. They are a poor family, and the mother, along with her five daughters, has been living separately from her husband after coming to know that he was having an extra-marital affair and also had a child out of wedlock. The man was also abusive and wanted to kill the second daughter because she was born with a cleft lip and has difficulty in communicating.

Some time around last week, he told his wife that he wished to meet their disabled daughter. Later,when he met her, he gave her a drink which made her unconscious. A day later, she found herself with her clothes scattered and herself partially naked outside her brother-in-law's home, which is also close to where they are living. It took two days for the girl to gather courage and go to the police to lodge a complaint. Initially, the police did not find an offence and waited for the medical report to arrest her father. The girl also mentioned the hand of her father's friend in the crime but police found no evidence of it.

Court convicts teacher in POCSO case

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old private school teacher has been convicted in a POCSO case and sentenced to three year imprisonment. Kotiboina Sunil was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor boy who used to meet him for tuitions. The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Nampally, also imposed a fine of `5,000. The victim, a class 10 student, used to go to Sunil for tuitions. “The accused used to ask the victim unusual questions, used to remove clothes and touch his private parts,” said a press release.