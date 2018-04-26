HYDERABAD:In a first, to keep a check on trucks overloaded with goods and plying on the outer ring road (ORR), HMDA has decided to install Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) systems by fixing load pads. The reason: overloaded trucks are causing damages to road surfaces and bridges. The road condition and its durability is directly dependent on the number of passing vehicles, number of axles, loads of axles, gross vehicles weighs. Increasing axles load is rapidly deteriorating pavements, causing cracks, potholes, ruts that accelerates the erosion of roads.

It is proposed to install a total of 9 medium speed WIM of 120 MT capacity at all entry lanes at Pedda Amberpet Toll Plaza and two entry toll lanes of two entry toll plazas at Thukkuguda Interchange. One static weigh bridge 120 MT capacity at Pedda Amberpet and one at each entry toll plaza of Thukkuguda, totaling 3 are also proposed. The WIM systems are pit-type systems based on load cells. Four load cells are fitted on a deck structure and embedded into a concrete pit of the road. These are heavy duty load cells capable of weighing up to 40 tonnes per axle. The load cells are of stainless steel, hermetically sealed to provide protection.

A control circuitry installed near the weigh scales stores and analyses the data obtained from the deck. The system can measure the weight of vehicles in motion at a speed of 6-15 km per hour, This weight information is then used for penalising overloaded vehicles, HGCL Chief General Manager, B Anand Mohan said. The effect of wear on the road on one 38 ton six axle lorry with legal axle weight is the same as 35,000 cars.

Axles overloaded by 20 percent can do up to eight times the damage of a correctly loaded axle. Overloaded vehicles are more difficult to control because of limited vehicle maneuverability and stability. This increases the likelihood of accidents and makes them more complicated. It is important to ensure the vehicle are not overloaded. In view of this, it is proposed to install WIM systems and static weigh bridges to prevent overloading of heavy vehicles and control the movement of overloaded heavy vehicles.