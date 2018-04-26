The Telangana prohibition and excise department has observed that there has been a 22 percent rise in beer consumption in the months March-April this year.

HYDERABAD:The city seems to be chilling this summer with more mugs of beer as traders and operators are witnessing a rising demand for the beverage that has resulted in a shortfall in supply.

"Earlier there was a shortage of rum, now its beer. During summer, the highest sales are always registered with beer, but this year there is a shortage. We have observed a 10 to 15 percent spike in sales in April alone," said D Venkateshwara Rao, President, Telangana Wine Shop Dealers Association.

"The manufacturer is simply not able to keep up the supply to meet the demand for beer. The demand would be for four trucks with crates of beer but wine shops get only a few crates from just one truck allotted based on a quota system set by the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd (TSBCL)," he added.

Those operating wine shops also find it difficult to keep up with the demand. "We run out of Kingfisher or Tuborg beer by evening on weekdays, and then we procure the beer from a bar. This is not allowed, but some of our customers are regular and we don't want to lose business," said the cashier at a wine shop in Ameerpet who did not wish to be identified. "The demand for beer peaks the most during weekends," he added.

The Telangana prohibition and excise department has observed that there has been a 22 percent rise in beer consumption in the months March-April this year when compared to the 10 percent for the same time period in 2017. Other liquor brands saw a 7 percent rise in consumption for the months March-April this year.

"The drop in supply is limited to only a few brands.The demand for beer is generally high during the months of March April May, but wine shop owners stock up on the beverage from February itself," said C Vivekananda Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of prohibition and excise, Hyderabad division.

"There are no local brands here in Hyderabad to compensate for the demand. Tamil Nadu has a local brand, British Empire beer that is registered for sales here in Telangana but you cant find the product here as the supplier does not find it economical to sell the beer here for the same price as in Tamil Nadu. When TSBCL sets a quota it means there is a shortage of the commodity, if there was no storage there would be no need for a quota system." Rao added.