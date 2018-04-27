HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Telangana government to respond to a case filed challenging the amended provisions of the Telangana Municipal Corporations Act, 1994 and introducing Section 3A into the statute.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a petition filed by J Sagar and six other sarpanches of Karimnagar district seeking to suspend operation of Section 3A of the Act in so far as the Karimnagar municipal corporation was concerned.

Petitioners’ counsel pointed out that 11 villages were included into the municipal corporation, including the one which was three kilometers away from the corporation. In fact, some of the villages located in between were not included into the corporation.

Some villages were intentionally ignored while other villages were ‘selectively’ included into the corporation, he noted and urged the court to issue directions to the authorities from enforcing the said provision. After hearing the case, the bench directed the government to respond and posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.