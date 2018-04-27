HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday asked the Administrators Committee (appointed by the high court to look after the affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association) to take steps ensuring conduct of general body of the HCA between June 8 and 15 wherein appropriate measures to be taken to amend bye laws and so on as per recommendations of Justice RM Lodha committee.

Further, it asked the committee to make the observer appointed by the BCCI as a partner to look into the above issue. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed Professor Ratnakar Shetty as observer for effective implementation of Lodha committee recommendations in HCA.

While dealing with a PIL case filed by M Govind Reddy seeking an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in HCA, the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi observed that the recommendations were not being implemented fully in HCA though the Supreme Court has directed for its implementation long back.