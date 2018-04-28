Home Cities Hyderabad

Spring Fiesta

The ongoing Baisakhi Food Festival at India Bistro is worth your money given the exquisite platter they have on offer.

Published: 28th April 2018

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian subcontinent celebrates Spring through several festivals even though the temperature rises till it is a sultry summer. Vaishakhi or Baisakhi, the festival of the new season and of course good food that represents the harvest symbolic of the continuity of prosperity represented through the ongoing festivity. That’s how at India Bistro, Jubilee Hills the Baisakhi Food Festival comprises an array of delectable dishes. The good news is that the promotion is on for a few more days extending the celebratory mood for a few more days.

The platter at the standalone restaurant has varieties and for the convenience of the guests is divided into vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections. For starters, Bhutteyan De Kebab: kebabs prepared with corn are a must-try. Mutton Kasuri Seekh Kebab is succulent enough to get dissolved in mouth and hence it’s not be missed. Try it with mint chutney and onion rings.

For the main course, I savoured the bread basket of Bajre Ki roti, Makai Ki roti and Missi Roti with Chicken Tikka Makhan Masala, Saag Murg, Achari Gosht and Bhatinda De Tamatar Wali Machhi. The meat pieces were succulent with the spices rightly blended without overwhelming the real taste. Though, the actual recipes do differ from what is cooked traditionally in the homes of Punjab province yet the flavours are retained much to their originality lending the dishes their archetypal layers of taste. In the vegetarian section, I recommend Paneer Patiala Shahi. The use of fox nuts and other dry fruits make the gravy thick, rich and creamy. The taste is subtly sweet which dissolves with the bite of the bread especially the naan. Don’t forget to try Sabz Biryani and NH1 Da Murg Biryani served in handis. The grains are fluffy perfectly blended with juicy pieces of chicken cooked in select spices.

I recommend this platter to foodies who want to explore different cuisines. But I really wish that the outlet improvises on the presentation of the complementary pani puris. To squeeze the liquid from the plastic syringes requires quite an effort is required.

And yes, don’t forget to eat the sweet delight Moong Dal Halwa - the golden preparation in ghee with slivers of nuts.

Charges: 1,200++ for two. The food festival is on till May 7

