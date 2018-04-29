Home Cities Hyderabad

GITAM faculty Dr B Malleswara Rao selected for Isro-NNRMS training

This programme is meant for university faculty members on the recommendation of NNRMS Standing Committee on Training since 1994.

HYDERABAD: Dr B Malleswara Rao, Faculty of Physics, School of Technology, GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad has been selected for ISRO-sponsored National Natural Resources Management System (NNRMS) 8-week training programme being conducted at Dehradun from May 1 to June 22, 2018. This programme is meant for university faculty members on the recommendation of NNRMS Standing Committee on Training since 1994.

The main objective of the programme is to bridge the gap between demand and availability of trained human resource, who can beneficially utilise the geospatial information. The prime objective is to train the faculty members in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System technology and their applications, so that they can further teach students in their universities.

Prof N Siva Prasad, pro vice-chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad; Prof Ch Sanjay, principal, School of Technology, DVVSR Varma, resident director; Dr RBalaji Rao, HoD, Department Physics appreciated Dr Malleswara Rao for networking with ISRO scientists for a collaborative research by participating in this programme.

