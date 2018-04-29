Home Cities Hyderabad

Mind Space underpass to cut down commuting time

Built as part of the SRDP in which underpasses and flyovers are coming up at three more junctions — Biodiversity, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junctions.

Published: 29th April 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

The underpass is set to ease traffic congestion by providing a hassle-free movement at the junction | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT professionals commuting through the busy Mindspace junction can now breathe a sigh of relief as the six lane bi-directional underpass has been thrown open to the public here on Saturday.

After two years of construction, which got delayed by almost a month due to beautification work, the back-numbing commuting experience for thousands of techies is set to change as the driving time through the underpass Mind Space Junction is set to ease vehicular movement.

The underpass is set to ease traffic congestion by providing a hassle-free movement at the junction and will provide relief to traffic moving from Cyber Towers to Bio Diversity Park and vice versa.

The 365-meter long and 28.8-meter wide underpass is set to facilitate the growing number of vehicles passing from Cyber Towers in Hitec city to Gachibowli during the peak hours. It has closed box length of 83 mts, length of approaches is 282 mts, total width of underpass is 28.80 mts and minimum vertical clearance is 5.50 mts.

Currently, the existing peak hour traffic flow is about 15,000 PCUs per hour and by 2035, the peak hour traffic would increase to 32,000 PCUs per hour. The signal-free junction is the second in such category and has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with `25.78 crore.

The underpass was built as part of the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) in which underpasses and flyovers are coming up at four junctions — Biodiversity Junction, Mindspace Junction, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction. The widening and strengthening of the existing road at Mindspace cost `379 crore.

LB Nagar underpass ready for inauguration

Apart from this, the underpass at Chintalkunta Checkpost in LB Nagar too has been completed and is ready for inauguration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mindspace junction IT professionals Hyderabad traffic
More from this section

RITES officer held by CBI for taking bribe of  Rs15 lakh

GITAM faculty Dr B Malleswara Rao selected for Isro-NNRMS training

Handcuffs

IT professional, banker among 12 held for placing bets on IPL matches in Hyderabad

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018