Mind Space underpass to cut down commuting time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT professionals commuting through the busy Mindspace junction can now breathe a sigh of relief as the six lane bi-directional underpass has been thrown open to the public here on Saturday.

After two years of construction, which got delayed by almost a month due to beautification work, the back-numbing commuting experience for thousands of techies is set to change as the driving time through the underpass Mind Space Junction is set to ease vehicular movement.

The underpass is set to ease traffic congestion by providing a hassle-free movement at the junction and will provide relief to traffic moving from Cyber Towers to Bio Diversity Park and vice versa.

The 365-meter long and 28.8-meter wide underpass is set to facilitate the growing number of vehicles passing from Cyber Towers in Hitec city to Gachibowli during the peak hours. It has closed box length of 83 mts, length of approaches is 282 mts, total width of underpass is 28.80 mts and minimum vertical clearance is 5.50 mts.

Currently, the existing peak hour traffic flow is about 15,000 PCUs per hour and by 2035, the peak hour traffic would increase to 32,000 PCUs per hour. The signal-free junction is the second in such category and has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with `25.78 crore.

The underpass was built as part of the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) in which underpasses and flyovers are coming up at four junctions — Biodiversity Junction, Mindspace Junction, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction. The widening and strengthening of the existing road at Mindspace cost `379 crore.

LB Nagar underpass ready for inauguration

Apart from this, the underpass at Chintalkunta Checkpost in LB Nagar too has been completed and is ready for inauguration.