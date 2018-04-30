Free parking, says who? Single screen cinemas in Hyderabad still collecting parking fee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:ARE single screen cinemas charging you for parking? They are not supposed to, says the twitter handle of the Rachakonda police commissioner. Denizens on Sunday who flocked to their nearest theatre to watch the Avengers: Infinity war movie were irked when they had to pay `20 as parking charges. This is despite the government order in March that made parking free for those visiting cinema halls for a movie.

“Single-screen theatres continue to loot citizens with parking charges in Hyderabad,” tweeted Vijay Gopal, president, Forum against corruption, who urged authorities concerned to take action against theatres found violating the cities parking rule. According to the GO, parking at malls is free for the first 20 minutes and will continue to be free if a purchase higher than the cost of the parking ticket has been made.

Parking was also made free for movie-goers at shopping malls, however, single-screen theatres were yet to adopt the government order. Shortly after his tweet with parking tickets of Shanti theatre at Narayanguda, a few others also tweeted out the pictures of parking tickets that were levied on them by Cini Town theatre at Miyapur, Trivoli theatre at Secunderabad. Of all the three city police commissonarates that were tagged in the tweets, only Rachakonda police responded with a clarification saying, “As per the GO MS, No 63 parking fee is not an exemption for single cinema halls.”