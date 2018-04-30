Hyderabad's biggest indoor stadium yet to see light of the day

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the infrastructure required for a multi-crore modern sports complex with badminton courts and a Yoga centre, at Khajaguda, near Gachibowli, in the IT corridor, the facility is far from being put to its best use by the denizens. Reason: Even after six months of its construction, no equipment has been put in place till date. Moreover, the GHMC is yet to recruit persons for the posts of four coaches and two trainers.

Spread over 4 acres, the two-storeyed building was constructed after repeated requests from the residents of Khajaguda and Manikonda, which abut Gachibowli where internationally-acclaimed badminton players take world-class coaching. The sports complex under construction has four badminton courts on the ground floor and a Yoga centre on the first floor.

For enrolling oneself as a trainee, one needs to fill up a form for an online registration. For taking coaching in badminton one needs to pay Rs 300 a month. Badminton enthusiasts in the area have been eagerly awaiting the complex's inauguration so that they join a special summer camp. They fervently hope that talents from the streets can be nurtured at the sports complex if the GHMC acts diligently.

The empty badminton court which has been waiting for the equipment to be placed | SATHYA KEERTHI

C Sai Kumar, a resident of Manikonda, said that badminton is very popular sport in the locality and ever since their open ground was taken away for construction of the indoor stadium, residents have been eagerly waiting for GHMC to throw open the stadium to the public. "We have given so many representations to GHMC requesting it to open the sports complex as soon as possible. But there is no response at all," said Sai Kumar.

Another resident of Gachibowli, K Ramakrishna, said that once the Khajaguda sports complex of GHMC became functional, it would be the biggest in the west zone. "We were hopeful of starting with special summer camps. In spite of repeated requests,GHMC appears to be not interested to open the complex. There is no equipment for coaching or even the fine flooring for the courts has not been done. If the GHMC really cares about encouraging young talents, it should expedite the works," he added.

When contacted, GHMC deputy commissioner for Serilingampally, V Mamata, explained that indoor stadium's inauguration was delayed because of some pending finishing work. "We have issued tender notifications for maintenance as well as for the positions of coaches. No one has come forward so far. As these things are yet to be finalised, we are not taking registrations from the public," she said.

According to her, the GHMC is ready to instal equipment in the indoor stadium as soon as the responsibility of maintenance and upkeep was entrusted to somebody.