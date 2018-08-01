Home Cities Hyderabad

Kiki don’t love you, says Hyderabad city police

The latest viral trend ‘kiki challenge’, that had taken over the world, seems to have made its entry into the city roads also, forcing the City police to issue an advisory on its adverse effects. 

Hyderabad Police tweet. (Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest viral trend ‘kiki challenge’, that had taken over the world, seems to have made its entry into the city roads also, forcing the City police to issue an advisory on its adverse effects.

Hyderabad Traffic Police noticed that many young drivers, under the influence of #kikichallenge, are performing dances on the roads by jumping out from moving vehicles.

While many welcomed the move, a twitter user @BhanuPrakashN tweeted, “That’s perfect slap. Pls check @ReginaCassandra post too. Celebrities becoming dumb and influencing the fans with these type of challenges.” and retweeted the video posted by the Tollywood actress herself doing the challenge.  

User @Demiracer wrote, “Sir, why can’t you book @ReginaCassandra for her foolish and irresponsible post of this challenge.” An official release from the Traffic police said anyone indulging in #kikichallenge on the roads will be book under section 268 of IPC and Under Section 70 (b) of Hyderabad City Police Act for creating nuisance on the road and endangering the life of other commuters.

