Physical wellbeing of kids not overlooked: TMREIS officials

TMRIES Secretary B Shafiullah has already shared the idea with the government and once approved, the plan would be developed, said Aijaz Ahmed, project manager, TMRIES.

HYDERABAD: TMREIS officials admit that though open space is a constraint in the 190 residential schools that operate from private building across the State, physical well-being of the students in the residential school is not overlooked. The society is also mulling over starting a specialised school for sports where students from across the state would be trained.

All international facilities will be provided here with updated sports food menu along with specialised different coaches for each game.

“Usually we don’t have any open space for sports. If at all space is available we have games like kho kho, kabaddi, and in some places volleyball and athletics. This apart, we are also providing self-defence or karate coaching to girl students in Hyderabad and soon it will be extended to other districts also,” he said.
He added that every day an hour-long PET class with yoga and exercise sessions is conducted in the morning hours and during evening hours, sports - either indoor and outdoor - is provided. 

In addition, he said, the society also conducts half yearly zonal level meets. “We hold these meets in district sport stadiums where students are exposed to all facilities. Those who qualify go to district level; and then state level and inter-society sport tournament among all five societies -  social, tribal, BC, minority and general - is conducted,” he said. It may be mentioned here that TMREIS has secured medals in wrestling and high jump this year.

New sports school?
The society is also mulling over starting a specialised school for sports where students from across the state would be trained. All international facilities will be provided along with updated sports food menu

