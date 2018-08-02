All is not well as lot of people suffer from Vitamin D deficiency

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Neeharika, in her early 30s, had an extreme case of acne vulgaris. She continued her treatment running from one dermatologist to another, but to no avail. Her skin refused to get healed and to top it all she was suffering from bouts of depression. This continued for years till she was diagnosed with an acute deficiency of Vitamin D. She shares, “It was quite surprising for me. We live in a tropical country and yet like the Europeans we suffer from this.” Her acne is better now as she continues her injections and oral water-soluble intake of Vitamin D supplement.

The 33-year-old admin head in an FMCG sector also feels that her depressive mood is also waning, but how is the deficiency and skin condition linked? Explains Dr Syed Shazia Fatima, a dermatologist practising in LivLife Hospitals, “This has been happening to a lot of people. The deficiency causes less production of happy hormones hence the patients feel depressed. Since, it has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties it helps a bit.” But it’s with depression that it is associated most as it starts a cycle of stress hormones which make the skin burst into pimples. So, the combination of depression and zits isn’t a welcome news. But why the Indians do not have enough of it in their system? “Blame it on environmental issues,” cribs Dr Shazia.

Because of the harmful UV rays a lot of people avoid going out in the sun. Not only this, most of them spend long hours sitting in AC rooms and hence don’t get enough sunlight to absorb this essential nutrient. And what exactly is the role of this sunshine vitamin? Well, here’s what it does:

1) Maintains the health of bones

2) Boosts immunity

3) Keeps flu at bay

4) Reduces the risk of diabetes

5) Helps elevate happy mood

6) Keeps you active

The average requirement in an adult human body is: 20 micrograms. A survey conducted between October 2017 till March 2018 reveals that Indians in the age group of 20-35 have maximum deficiency of this vitamin. “It’s high time government intervenes for Vitamin D fortified food products. Or else it’s soon going to turn into an epidemic,” shares Dr. Prasanth V, a physician practising in a city hospital. He also says that one needs to soak the early morning sunlight and take supplements along with a balanced diet to keep the deficiency in check. Here is a list of food items that he recommends for the healthy dose of this golden nutrient to keep yourself happy and healthy:

Fish with fats

Egg yolks

Greens

Cheese

Beef liver

Mushrooms

Oranges

Yogurt and milk