Feasty Five: Five years of Olive Bistro

HYDERABAD: It’s been five years since Olive Bistro opened in the city. The bistro with cobblestone pathways dotted with frangipani trees is turning five and has a host of celebrations ongoing till August 12 complete with candlelit dinners, a variety of wines, bar nights, brewery parties, sumptuous lunches, and live music with bands.

For the four-course scrumptious dinner on Aug 3, there’s going to be Chicken liver and Truffle Mousse with Rhubarb, Snapper Cheek Gourges with Pickled Courgettes, Duck Confit with Apple and Chiptole Puree, Roast Chicken with Heirloom and Zucchini Basil Puree, Charred and Scraped Polenta paired with wines like Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sanglovese.

Says wine connoisseur Suryaveer Singh, who has curated the wines for the dinner, “We saw the menu and then decided to pair the dishes with wines from Italy, Germany and India keeping in mind the what tastes best with what dish. For example, with chicken liver parfait strong-flavoured sweet wine goes really well.”

So, will there be any change or addition in the menu as well? Informs Shaaz Mehmood, partner for Olive Bistro & Bar, Hyderabad, "Yes, there will be menu change, but by the end of the month after the celebrations are over. The focus will be on fresh, locally-sourced produce." And anything about the look of the restaurant? He shares, "We are not going to make any changes in the colour schemes. We will slightly redo the whole space."

August 2

Deep House Bar Night

Midnight Traffic and Kartik Shekar take over the console at our sister brewery, The Hoppery

7 pm onwards

August 3

Four-course dinner and wine party feat with chef Rishim Sachdeva's food along with choicest wines

7 pm onwards at the Restaurant

Price - Rs.2,700 ++

August 3

Big Frat night feat with DJ Rohan Kapoor and his Futura concept

8 pm onwards on the Olive Terrace

August 11

Laid back Lunch

1 pm onwards at the restaurant

August 11

Aloha Saturday

Beach style party feat Nigel xTansane

5 pm onwards on the Olive Terrace

August 12

Stepping Out Gourmet Gala Flea Market

with India's leading POP band ‘Best Kept Secret’

12 pm onwards