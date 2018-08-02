Gitam students assault each other

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two first-year B.Tech students assaulted each other on campus at the GITAM deemed-to-be university at Patancheru on Wednesday. The students, who are from the same batch but different streams, assaulted each other during college hours.

P Naresh, Inspector of Patancheru, said that the police rushed to the campus as soon as they received the information and dispersed the mob of students. Based on the complaint lodged by the university management, the police have registered a case against three students.