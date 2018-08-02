Jazeera Airways flight catches fire after landing, passengers safe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire accident was averted and several lives were saved after a fire broke out in one of the engines of a Hyderabad bound Jazeera flight, soon after landing at the RGI Airport in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire broke due to a technical glitch in the engine, said sources.

Further probe is on to ascertain the actual cause of the fire and the matter's gravity.

A total of 145 passengers were on board the flight from Kuwait.

Even as the fire tenders at the Airport rushed to douse the fire, the pilot noticed the fire and stopped the engine, preventing it from spreading further.

The flight was later shifted to the bay for further repairs. All the passengers on board were then rushed to safety.