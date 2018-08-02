Minors forced into flesh trade: DNA sample of rescued minor girl will be crosschecked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DNA sample of one of the 11 minor girls rescued from six brothels by the police in Yadagirigutta on Tuesday, will be collected to check if she is the biological child of one of the eight accused, who allegedly pushed the minor girls into sex trade.

On Tuesday, Rachakonda Police along with SHE Teams and Integrated Child Development Services officials rescued the minor girls between four to eleven-years-old. Police said that eight accused, including six women, raised the girls and pushed them into sex trade. While initially the accused claimed that the minor girls were their nieces or daughters, seven of the accused confessed to have bought the children. However, one woman claimed to be a girl’s biological mother.

Moreover, the minor’s Aadhar card also identified accused woman as her mother. “The accused might produce Aadhaar card later and claim to be the minor girl’s mother. Not to take any chance, we will collect DNA samples from the rescued minor and also from the accused to crosscheck the claim. Also, the samples will be preserved so that they can be put under test if someone else approaches us claiming to be their parents,” said Bhongir DCP E Ramchandra Reddy. The rescued minors are now at a home run by an NGO in Mahbubnagar. On Wednesday, medical tests were also performed to know health condition of the girls.