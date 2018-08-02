Multiplexes find ways to bypass MRP rule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prices of unpacked food items will continue to be high despite the strict regulations enforced by the legal metrology department. On August 1, the deadline since when food courts at multiplexes and movie theatres are supposed to sell products only according to MRP, implementation of the diktat seemed tardy.

For instance, at PVR multiplexes, unpacked goods like samosas, puffs, and rolls are still sold without an MRP.

RG Bhaskar Reddy, assistant controller of legal metrology (Hyderabad) observed that the department does not have any control of what price is decided on unpacked goods. “For packaged products, the MRP should be the selling price and any alteration will be penalised. But for unpacked foods we do not have control to tell them what price is to be imposed,” he said.

If consumers find that the multiplexes are resorting to monopoly then consumers can contact 180042500333 or 7330774444 to raise complaints.